Fred. Olsen Returns to Rosyth for Summer Season

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral kicked off its summer season from Scotland with a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise departing from Rosyth on June 27, according to a press release.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are delighted to have returned to Rosyth for another busy cruising schedule for summer 2024. Guests joining us can look forward to a variety of cruises on board Balmoral where they can seek out native wildlife, witness spectacular natural phenomena and immerse in the local way of life.

“Opportunities in our hand-crafted itineraries include the opportunity to sail along the size-restricted Kiel Canal, witness thundering waterfalls and spurting geysers in Iceland and see beautiful hydrangeas when they’re in bloom in the Azores.”

From June through August 2024, the Balmoral will explore the Baltic, Scottish Isles, Iceland and Portugal’s islands.

Highlights include:

The 11-night Life and Landscapes of Iceland cruise, departing from Rosyth on July 22, 2024.

The five-night Summertime Norwegian Fjords cruise, departing from Rosyth on August 2, 2024.

The 15-night Portugal’s Islands in Search of the Meteor Shower cruise, departing from Rosyth on August 7, 2024.

The one-night Mini-Cruise, departing from Rosyth on August 22, 2024.

Rob Mason, head of cruise at Capital Cruising, said: “Our cruise season is well underway across Scotland, and we are excited to welcome Fred. Olsen’s summer cruises into the Port of Rosyth.

“Sailing into Rosyth offers the perfect regional location for travelers who can depart from here and cruise directly to many brilliant destinations across Europe and further afield. This year will be our busiest cruise season on the River Forth and we are seeing cruise holidays increase in popularity in Scotland each year.

“We would encourage anyone who has not tried a cruise holiday, to book one of the many brilliant travel itineraries that cruise lines like Fred. Olsen offer.”