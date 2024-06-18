Fred. Olsen Joins International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has joined the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN), reinforcing its commitment to seafarers’ welfare.

The international maritime charity works to improve the lives of seafarers and their families with resources, strategies, advocacy and a range of wellbeing services and humanitarian support.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ crew can now use Seafarer Assistance, a free, multilingual helpline service, open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Paul Clifton, head of crewing at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Crew welfare is the center of everything that our team do ashore. The life of a seafarer is demanding, with long shifts, but as former seafarers, our Crew Management team are well aware that a job at sea is both a rewarding and an exciting experience.

“While exotic ports and making good friends of different nationalities and cultures can be fulfilling, there are times when either the day-to-day or life back home can catch up with you, and approaching friends or managers onboard can sometimes seem daunting, so being able to reach out confidentially by phone, email or online message, provides a much-needed hand of support to our seafarers. In addition, the support offered to acquaintances ashore is seen a major benefit to all with loved ones at sea. “

Chester Quintal, helplines manager at ISWAN, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to our network of members and to be operating this helpline service on their behalf. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is an excellent example of a company which not only recognizes the importance of prioritizing the wellbeing of its crew and their families but is also taking positive action towards this.”