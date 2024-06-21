Fincantieri and Viking Confirm Two More Ships

Fincantieri and Viking have signed contracts for the construction of two new cruise ships, according to a press release.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029. The agreement, pending financing and other terms and conditions, is considered substantial in value.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri, said: “This order further cements our relationship with Viking and establishes Fincantieri as the partner of choice for ship owners looking to build vessels fit for both current and future energy sources. Together, Fincantieri and Viking are leading the shipping industry in the path to net zero. With this contract, Fincantieri confirms its strong order pipeline and its reputation as a long-term partner of excellence within the cruise sector, as stated in our 2023-27 Industrial Plan”.

The new ships will be built in compliance with the latest environmental regulations and navigation standards and will feature the most advanced safety systems. They will feature innovations developed by Fincantieri and Viking for the development of eco-friendly fuels and zero-emission power generation systems, the company said.

Positioned in the small cruise ship segment, the ships will have a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons and accommodate 998 passengers in 499 cabins.