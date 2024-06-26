Explora Unveils Two Destination Experiences with Explorer Mike Horn

Explora Journeys announced two Destination Experiences led by explorer and brand ambassador, Mike Horn.

Guests sailing aboard the Explora I from November 10-20, 2024, will have the chance to join two exclusive Destination Experiences with Mike Horn to explore Spain’s Lanzarote and La Palma islands.

The two Destination Experiences include:

Adventures with Mike Horn: Hike Lanzarote’s Haría Extreme Wild Trail: Guests will join Mike Horn on a hike up the Haría Extreme ultra-marathon trail, starting from Famara. The route offers island views as it follows the Camino de Los Gracioseros to Haría village. After a meal at Tacande restaurant, guests can explore the streets of Haría.

Adventures with Mike Horn: Explore La Palma’s Wild Beauty and Piratical Past by Land and Sea: Guests will explore La Palma’s wild beauty and history with Mike Horn starting in Tijarafe. They’ll hike through subtropical landscapes to Porís de Candelaria, a secluded village by the cliff’s edge. The adventure includes a visit to the Cueva Bonita, a sea cave known as the ‘Atlantic Sistine Chapel’.

Horn will share stories of his endeavors during onboard talks. He will also pass on his knowledge about mental and physical preparation across workout sessions.

The Explora I will sail roundtrip from Barcelona, visiting Cadiz, the Canary Islands and Gibraltar.