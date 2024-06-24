Explora Journeys Unveils New Anthology Concept

Explora Journeys announced the launch of its new Italian concept for Anthology, a dining experience featuring Italian cuisine.

Created by Franck Garanger, head of culinary at Explora Journeys, Anthology takes guests on a culinary journey with each dish featuring Italy’s regional ingredients and flavors.

“Anthology is more than just a restaurant; it’s a voyage through Italy’s gastronomic landscape,” said Garanger. “For me, Italian cuisine is about respecting the people, the ingredients, and the traditions that have been passed down through generations. It’s about sharing the soul of Italy, one dish at a time. This will be a culinary reflection of the rich tapestry of the sights, scents and flavours of Italian cuisine, which I am deeply passionate about.”

Guests can immerse themselves in the different styles of Italy’s cuisine, from Piedmont’s truffle-rich flavors in the North to the specialties of the South, celebrating local produce and traditional techniques. Highlights include Mediterranean seabass with Arabica coffee and tonka bean and scallop cannelloni with black truffe. Vegan options are also available.

The Anthology tasting menu is available at €140 per person, with an optional wine pairing at €60 per person.