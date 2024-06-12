Explora II Completes Successful Sea Trials

Explora Journeys’ second ship, the Explora II, has successfully completed its sea trials, the company announced in a press release.

The 922-guest vessel is the second of a series of six luxury ships currently being built for the brand by the Fincantieri shipyard.

The final construction phase of the 63,900-ton vessel took place at Fincantieri’s facility in Sestri Ponente near Genoa, Italy.

“The launch of the Explora I last year was the realization of a long-held family dream to offer guests an unmatched luxury at sea experience. The Explora II successfully completing her sea trials is the next milestone on our Explora journey,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group.

“In summer 2024 discerning travelers will now have the opportunity to travel on our two ships on carefully created and combinable itineraries both in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, embarking from easy access ports and uncovering hidden gems in lesser traveled destinations,” he added.

Scheduled to enter service on August 11, the Explora II will sail in the Western Mediterranean this summer.

According to Explora Journeys, the ship’s itineraries provide access to some of the “most enchanting and less-explored destinations” in the region.

Ports of call being visited by the vessel include Portofino, Porto Cervo, St-Tropez, Calvi, Mahon and Monte Carlo.

With overnights and longer stays at destinations, guests can explore local cultures and experiences, Explora said.

Cruises start at seven nights and can extend to 14 or 21 nights, with combinable journeys avoiding repetition of ports.

All itineraries depart from easily accessible ports, such as Barcelona, Spain or Civitavecchia near Rome, Italy, the company added.

The Explora II follows the Explora I, which entered service for Explora Journeys in August 2023. Continuing its expansion path, the company is set to add four additional luxury vessels by 2028.