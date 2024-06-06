Expedia Cruises to Expand to the Greater Anaheim Area

Expedia Cruises announces a signed franchise agreement to bring its services to the greater Anaheim area, according to a press release.

Launched on June 1 at 12840 Rosecrans Ave, the Anaheim location covers several territories including Anaheim, Buena Park, Downey, Norwalk, Santa Fay Springs, Sereno and Woodyear.

Southern California entrepreneur and travel enthusiast, Alfonso Aduna, was the driving force behind the new location. Before teaming up with Expedia Cruises, Aduna was a partner at Nationwide Mutual Insurance. In 2021, he started the Aduna Capital wealth management firm.

“Embarking on this new chapter with Expedia Cruises is not just a business venture for me – it’s a passion project rooted in my love for travel and desire to help others create memorable experiences,” said Aduna. “Expedia Cruises’ renowned brand aligns perfectly with my commitment to excellence, and I’m excited to facilitate incredible travel experiences for my community.”

“Expedia Cruises has established ambitious franchise development objectives for the next six years, and it’s crucial we attract dedicated franchisees who can really bring our services to life in each community we serve,” said Matthew Eichhorst, president of Expedia Cruises. “The enthusiasm that Alfonso demonstrates not just for travel, but for our business model, makes it clear that he will be an integral member to our success as a franchise business. We look forward to seeing his future accomplishments in the Anaheim market.”