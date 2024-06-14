Emerald Cruises’ Sakara to Be Featured on Getaway

Emerald Cruises’ Sakara will be featured in the first two episodes of the travel show “Getaway,” starting this Saturday, June 15 at 5.25 p.m. AEST on Channel 9.

The second episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, June 22.

Getaway presenter David Genat recently filmed the 15-day cruise onboard the Emerald Sakara, sailing from St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ship visited Martinique, Tobago Cays, St. Lucia, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Barths, Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands and Vieques Island in Puerto Rico.

Angus Crichton, director of sales, marketing and product at Emerald Cruises, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome David Genat to island-hop around the Caribbean in style on Emerald Sakara. The Emerald Cruises yachting experience resonates with viewers so we anticipate the next two weeks of Getaway will drive strong demand for both our Caribbean and Mediterranean yacht cruise collection. I invite you to tune in for some breathtaking luxury yacht cruise inspiration!”