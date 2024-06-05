Emerald Azzura Repositioning to the Caribbean for 2024-25 Season

Emerald Cruises today announced that the Emerald Azzurra is repositioning to the Caribbean for the 2024-25 winter season.

According to a press release, the 100-guest luxury yacht was previously scheduled to sail in the Red Sea and will now offer new itineraries to less-traveled Caribbean islands.

This redeployment comes in response to strong demand for the Caribbean sailings onboard the Emerald Sakara, which have nearly reached full capacity for the upcoming season, Emerald Cruises said.

“Our decision to increase our Caribbean presence reflects the strong guest interest in this region and aligns with changes in the Red Sea conditions,” said Nichola Absalom, managing director, sales & marketing, Scenic Group UK.

“This adjustment not only enhances our offerings in highly sought-after destinations but ensures guests’ safety and satisfaction. The new schedule of the Emerald Azzurra has been meticulously crafted to access unique ports that larger vessels simply cannot reach, providing exclusive and intimate exploration for all onboard,” he added.

In addition to increasing Emerald Cruises’ presence in the Caribbean, the repositioning postpones the 2024-25 Seychelles season to prioritize guest safety in light of the ongoing situation in the Red Sea.

The new itineraries sail between December 14, 2024, and February 22, 2025, and include the “Discover the Yachting Islands of the Caribbean” cruise.

According to Emerald, the 15-day itinerary offers an “intimate glimpse into the life of the Caribbean’s smaller ports,” showcasing the unique culture and pace of island life.

The voyage features visit to less-traveled destinations in the Caribbean, the company added, including Jost Van Dyke, Norman Island, Montserrat and Antigua.

Other highlights include an overnight stay in St. Barths and visits to the islands of Guadeloupe and Barbuda.

Emerald Cruises’ full collection of yacht cruise itineraries is currently being offered with a 30 percent discount, the company added.