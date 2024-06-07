Disney Touts Authenticity Of New Lookout Cay

Disney Cruise Line’s latest private island experience is more than a play on their robust brand.

Disney partnered with local Bahamas cultural ambassadors to create an experience close to what locals on Eleuthera might expect from a celebration.

The Disney Magic sailed into Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Friday morning, officially opening the attraction Disney officials have heralded as Bahaman authenticity in action.

“We were honored last week joining members of the community from Eleuthera to celebrate this stunning tropical retreat,” said Yolanda Clark Cade, vice president of communications and public affairs at a welcome reception Thursday.

The cay is not, in fact, a cay, but an exclusive portion of Eleuthera where Disney built a long, curved concrete pier for its ships to tie up. It’s a quick walk to a cool motorized tram ride through the arid Bahaman countryside.

Less than 10 minutes later Disney guests were combing through gift shops, buffet meals, and clamoring for chez loungers along the long white sand beach. The children’s water park and adults-only Serenity Bay were equally active, although at different volumes.

The building roofs were designed to blend into the surrounding environment, vaguely resembling ocean waves, seashells, or turtle shell patterns.

The private property’s overall theme is a blending of the Disney product and the Bahamas’ cultural celebrations. The local carnival events, called Junkaroo, are on full display with costume-creating workshops and a cacophonous parade of colorfully festooned dancing musicians banging drums and blowing conch horns.