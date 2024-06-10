Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard Appoints David Jones VP of Global Marketing and UK/EMEA Sales

David Jones

Cunard announced the appointment of David Jones as vice president of global marketing and UK/EMEA Sales, effective June 10.

Jones has been a part of Cunard (Carnival UK) since 2017, leading B2C and B2B marketing. He brings a wealth of global marketing experience to the role.

In his new role, Jones will oversee key areas of Cunard’s marketing and sales strategies while delivering sales strategies across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are delighted to welcome David to our leadership team at such a crucial moment for our brand. His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build our global marketing presence.”

