Cunard Announces New Ship Visits for Travel Agents

Queen Mary 2

Cunard announced new opportunities for travel agent partners to join one-day ship visits in Southampton.

Between October and December, Cunard will offer 120 agents the chance to experience the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, or its newest ship, the Queen Anne.

Registrations are open for the visits, which include a tour of suites, staterooms and venues, a three-course lunch with wine in the Britannia restaurant and free time to explore the ship.

This comes after Cunard announced in February that more travel agents will experience its Queens firsthand in 2024 than ever before.

Agents can register for a visit via the Shine Rewards Club platform.

New ship visit opportunities include:

  • July 26, Greenock, the Queen Anne
  • August 16, Southampton, the Queen Mary 2
  • September 5, Greenock, the Queen Mary 2
  • September 6, Liverpool, the Queen Mary 2
  • September 8, Southampton, the Queen Anne
  • October 15, Southampton, the Queen Anne
  • October 21, Southampton, the Queen Victoria
  • November 13, Southampton, the Queen Mary 2
  • December 5, Southampton, the Queen Victoria

 

