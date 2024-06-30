Crystal Replaces Red Sea Itineraries Scheduled for Late 2024 and Early 2025

Crystal recently replaced a set of itineraries that were scheduled to sail through the Red Sea onboard the Crystal Symphony in late 2024 and early 2025.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the original sailings in the region were axed due to safety and security concerns.

“We have been closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and have been evaluating all options. Due to the uncertainties, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming voyages,” Crystal said.

“This choice was made with careful thought and consideration, as the safety and security of our guests and crew is paramount to us,” the company added.

Affected departures include cruises onboard the Crystal Symphony that were scheduled to depart on Nov. 24, Dec. 6, Dec. 23, 2024 and Jan. 7, 2025.

According to Crystal’s statement, affected guests were offered different alternatives, including moving their bookings to other sailings in 2024 or 2025.

Passengers were offered a 20 percent saving on the cruise fare when moving their booking to a 2024 sailing or a 15 percent discount when moving to a 2025 cruise.

If the chosen alternative voyage costs less than the original booking, Crystal promised to credit the difference to the guest.

Passengers were also able to cancel their bookings to receive a full monetary refund of the paid fare, the company added.

Crystal also said that passengers will be reimbursed for non-refundable expenses related to the change, including up to $500 per guest for airfare fees, $250 per guest for hotel expenses, and $100 per guest for transportation, visa and other reasonable expenses.

Replacing the cancelled itineraries, Crystal is offering new voyages to the Western Mediterranean, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Sailing between Barcelona and Singapore, the series of itineraries take place between Nov. 2024 and Jan. 2025.