Crystal Announces General Sales Agent for Nordic Region

Crystal announced the appointment of Nordic CruiseGSA (NCG) as a General Sales Agent (GSA) for the Scandinavian region including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, according to a company statement.

Founded in 2021, NCG specializes in travel experiences in the luxury segment, providing B2B services to travel agents and arranging fam trips and events for agents and local media.

‘’NCG is proud and honored to represent Crystal in the Nordic territories,” said co-founder Jesper Boas Smith. “After the refit and renovation of both Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, and by reducing the guest capacity, today Crystal provides one of the industry’s highest space factor per guest. Combined with the destination know-how, provided by the ownership of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, it’s clear that Crystal continues to deliver a top deluxe experience. The onboard service, food quality and the destination and tour program are better than ever.”

“In today’s world, where individual space and onboard ‘all-inclusive experience’ is under heavy pressure, Crystal sails against the stream. They maintain the very best ‘classic luxury experience’ including Umi Uma by Nobu Matsuhisa, and provides high-quality onboard entertainment and not to mention, most of the fantastic crew members are back, delivering the best personal service at sea,” he added.

Matias Lira, senior vice president, Trade LATAM, UK & EMEA, said: “The team at Nordic CruiseGSA has several years of experience in the distribution of various luxury cruise lines, especially Crystal. Having had their representation in the past, we are certain that they are the perfect match to ensure Crystal is at the forefront of our travel agent community across the various Scandinavian countries.”