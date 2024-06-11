Cruise Retail Academy Launched

A new online hub for retail professionals working onboard cruise ships, the Cruise Retail Academy, has launched.

According to a press release, the online platform offers a mobile app and aims to serve as a one-stop shop for training, networking and career advancement opportunities.

“By empowering professionals, strengthening brands and enhancing cruise operator success, we can play a pivotal role in helping grow and mentor the future retail talent at sea,” the new company said.

“I’m thrilled to launch this unparalleled digital resource for the entire cruise retail community. We’re committed to putting onboard teams at the heart of our global industry, by opening doors and building a proactive network for partnerships with brands and operators alike,” Adrian Pittaway, Cruise Retail Academy’s founder and CEO, stated.

The online hub provides access to free training, networking and recruitment tools, allowing professionals to connect with brands and cruise lines.

A recruitment platform is also available, granting “streamlined access to job opportunities that align with evolving industry needs.”

According to Cruise Retail Academy, the features foster professional development and career growth, as well as lasting partnerships and industry-wide collaborations.

Retailers will also be able to enhance their product knowledge, merchandising skills and sales techniques with specialist training, and a dedicated news and content hub.

“This extraordinary group of retailers inspires us as they go on their personal growth journey away from friends and family to find opportunity on the ocean,” Pittaway added.

“Together, we navigate a future where this community-driven approach overcomes long-standing challenges and illuminates a brighter future for onboard retailers.”

The Cruise Retail Academy’s mobile app is now available for download on Apple’s App Store and will soon be offered on Google’s Play Store.

According to developers, the free application allows professionals to “connect, learn, and develop on-the-go with ease.”