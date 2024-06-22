Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa Serena Returns to Homeport in Port Klang in December

Costa Serena

Malaysia’s Hwajing Travel and Tours will be chartering the Costa Serena in December for a series of voyages from Port Klang, Malaysia.

The Costa Serena will offer a four-day trip exploring Phuket, a three-day voyage to Penang and a six-day journey through Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Kenny Cheong, managing director of Hwajing Travel and Tours, said: “Following our inaugural season in March this year, we are delighted to bring back the beautiful Costa Serena to homeport in Port Klang. We are proud to play a significant role in boosting cruise tourism in Malaysia and supporting local businesses in the Port Klang area while offering Malaysian and regional travelers an affordable, convenient and relaxing way to travel around the region.”

The Costa Serena will conclude the season with a sailing departing on December 15, 2024, from Port Klang to Phu My and Hong Kong. Guests can explore Ho Chi Minh City from Phu My, Vietnam, before heading to Hong Kong.

Departure dates:

  • December 4, 2024 – Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang 
  • December 7, 2024 – Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang
  • December 10, 2024 – Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang
  • December 13, 2024 – Port Klang-Penang-Port Klang
  • December 15, 2024 – Port Klang-Vietnam-Hong Kong

 

