Costa Fortuna Kicks Off Summer Season from Athens

On Friday, June 7, Costa Cruises’ Fortuna kicked off its new summer itinerary from Athens, exploring Greece and Turkey.

Through September 13, the Costa Fortuna will depart every Friday from the port of Piraeus sailing to Istanbul and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Crete, Rhodes and Santorini. Some departures will include a second call in Turkey, in Bodrum, or on the Greek island of Kos, instead of Rhodes.

Guests sailing on Fortuna’s summer itinerary will experience ‘Sea Destinations’, new experiences to be enjoyed onboard, such as a sea party by the pool when in Mykonos or enjoying sunsets seen from the sea in Santorini.

In addition to Turkey and Greece, this summer, the Costa Fortuna will explore destinations across the Mediterranean, including Italy, France and Malta.