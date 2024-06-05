Costa Cruises Welcomes Bing Onboard Toscana and Smeralda In 2024

Costa Cruises, in collaboration with Acamar Films, is bringing the animated series Bing Bunny onboard two of its ships in 2024.

Starting this summer, young guests onboard the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda will meet Bing, the protagonist of the series for pre-school children.

Family-friendly events await guests onboard the two ships every week, with the Bing costume character, theme parades and parties.

“The arrival of Bing on board our ships will allow us to enrich the holiday experience we offer families with something unique and special,” said Paolo Reggiani, entertainment director of Costa Cruises. ‘Bing is extremely popular among children, so we are confident that our young guests will love participating in the entertainment activities we have organized for them on the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda. Through this partnership, we will not just offer entertainment, but we will make them experience unforgettable moments that will remain in the hearts of families even after disembarking’.

“Costa Cruises is an expert in offering high-quality entertainment to the families onboard its ships, especially thanks to the dedicated children’s clubs with reserved areas,” said Kirsty Southgate, director of the Experiential and Promotions team at Acamar Films. ‘We are delighted to be able to offer a very special experience to Costa Cruises’ youngest guests, who will be able to get to know and interact with Bing, making their holiday even more memorable. This partnership reflects our commitment to always offering enriching experiences to families and creating unforgettable memories for both children and their parents.’

During the summer of 2024, the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda will sail across Italy, France and Spain on week-long itineraries. The Costa Smeralda will visit Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome, while the Costa Toscana will call at Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Ibiza, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome.