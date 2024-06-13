Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa Cruises Connects to Shore Power in Kiel

Costa Diadema

Costa Cruises’ Diadema connected to shore power for the first time on June 7 at the port of Kiel.

 At the Ostuferhafen cruise terminal, the ship turned off its engines, reducing direct emissions into the atmosphere while docked.

“The debut of shore power on our fleet is a further step in on our decarbonization journey. This important result for Costa was achieved thanks to the cooperation with the Port of Kiel. We are fully committed to continuously improving the environmental performance of our ships both while sailing and while berthed in ports,”  said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises.

 The Costa Diadema is set to connect to the shore power system in the port of Kiel for all 16 upcoming calls this summer. From May 10 through September 19, the ship will visit Kiel every Friday, as part of a one-week itinerary that explores the Norwegian fjords.

 

