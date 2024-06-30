Costa Cruises Reveals New Family Experiences in the Mediterranean

Starting this summer, Costa Cruises is offering new family-friendly tours, complete with a themed entertainment program for younger guests, according to a statement.

Designed for younger guests and their families, the land-based experiences are available in Western Mediterranean destinations such as Savona, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo, Cagliari, Barcelona, Valencia, and Marseille. These include post-excursion activities curated by the animators of the ‘Squok Club’ and the ‘Teens Club’.

The program includes two main options, the first is created for kids aged 3 to 13 accompanied by family members, while the second is reserved for young guests aged 14 to 17.

“Families are a key target group for our offer. In particular, the summer months and itineraries in the Western Mediterranean are among the most popular with families. Thanks to our new proposals, the excursions will become true experiences tailor-made for them, suitable for different age groups, which will have a strong connection with the entertainment activities on board, so as to create a themed itinerary that will accompany our youngest guests and their families throughout the day, providing unforgettable emotions,” said Giuseppe Carino, senior vice president of guest experience and onboard sales operations at Costa Cruises.

The youngest guests can explore Palermo with their families, followed by a cooking class in the onboard food lab, discover Marseille through its games and products, such as “petanque” or spend a day in the hills of Genoa.

For guests aged 14 to 17, the program includes experiences in which they will be able to participate on their own, together with their peers, under the supervision of Costa animators. Experiences range from photographic tours to discovering “street art” in Marseille to surfing and paddle-boarding on the coast of Cagliari.