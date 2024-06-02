Coral Expeditions Extends Solo Traveller Specials

Coral Expeditions has extended its solo supplement specials across 2024 sailings and the Kimberley season in 2025.

“We continue to see strong growth in demand for solo travel both in Australia and abroad,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director of Coral Expeditions. “Our expedition product, our ships and our crew create a very inclusive and enjoyable community of like-minded explorers, and we look forward to hosting new and returning guests onboard.”

The special fares are available across all three ships and are open to Promenade and Explorer deck stateroom categories.

New destinations and dates included in the Australia Coastal Wilderness program are:

The Kimberley Cruise – 10 nights – Multiple departure dates in 2024 and 2025

Best of the Kimberley and Tiwi Islands – 10 nights – August 26 and September 6, 2024

Kimberley Icons – Ashmore and Rowley Shoals – 12 Nights – September 10, 2024

Ningaloo and the Rowley Shoals – 12 nights – September 16, 2024

Across the Great Australian Bight – 14 nights -October 16, 2024

Wild Islands of South Australia – 10 nights -October 31 and November 10 and 20, 2024

Torres Strait and Cape York – 10 nights – 21 and 31 October 2024

Bounty of the Southern Ocean – Culinary Adventure – 8 Nights – December 1, 2024

Flavors of Tasmania – Culinary Adventure – eight nights – December 9, 2024

New destinations and dates within the Small Islands of the World program include: