Coral Expeditions Extends Solo Traveller Specials

Coral Expeditions has extended its solo supplement specials across 2024 sailings and the Kimberley season in 2025.
“We continue to see strong growth in demand for solo travel both in Australia and abroad,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director of Coral Expeditions. “Our expedition product, our ships and our crew create a very inclusive and enjoyable community of like-minded explorers, and we look forward to hosting new and returning guests onboard.”
The special fares are available across all three ships and are open to Promenade and Explorer deck stateroom categories.
New destinations and dates included in the Australia Coastal Wilderness program are:
- The Kimberley Cruise – 10 nights – Multiple departure dates in 2024 and 2025
- Best of the Kimberley and Tiwi Islands – 10 nights – August 26 and September 6, 2024
- Kimberley Icons – Ashmore and Rowley Shoals – 12 Nights – September 10, 2024
- Ningaloo and the Rowley Shoals – 12 nights – September 16, 2024
- Across the Great Australian Bight – 14 nights -October 16, 2024
- Wild Islands of South Australia – 10 nights -October 31 and November 10 and 20, 2024
- Torres Strait and Cape York – 10 nights – 21 and 31 October 2024
- Bounty of the Southern Ocean – Culinary Adventure – 8 Nights – December 1, 2024
- Flavors of Tasmania – Culinary Adventure – eight nights – December 9, 2024
New destinations and dates within the Small Islands of the World program include:
- West Papua, Raja Ampat and Micronesia – 16 nights – August 21, 2024
- Journey to Japan – 14 Nights -September 6, 2024
- Island Trails of the Philippines – 16 nights – October 22, 2024
- An Equatorial Adventure Across North Borneo – 16 nights – November 7, 2024
- Sumatra Circumnavigation – 18 nights – November 23, 2024
- South Island and Fiordlands – 12 nights – December 24, 2024
- Into the Wilds of Borneo – 16 nights – December 24, 2024
- In the Wake of the Makassans – 14 nights -January 9, 2025