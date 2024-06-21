Coral Expeditions Announces Two New Culinary Themed Cruises for 2024

Coral Expeditions announced two new culinary-themed cruises exploring South Australia and Tasmania in 2024.

The eight-night Tasmania Heritage and Harvest itinerary sails from Melbourne to Hobart and explores Tasmania’s remote Bass Strait Islands and East Coast National Parks. Guests can enjoy Tasmanian culinary treats, meet local growers, hike the Three Capes Trail and discover Maria Island and Port Arthur. A Signature Dinner Event hosted by Matt Dunbabin of Bangor Wines is also on the agenda.

The Bounty of the Southern Ocean voyage from Adelaide to Melbourne explores the Southern Ocean’s shores. Guests on this eight-night culinary expedition can indulge in local wines on Kangaroo Island and sample artisanal produce from local Limestone Coast growers. A special event will be the “Tastes of the Southern Ocean” dinner hosted by regional chef Jamie Carter.