Consilium Safety Group Acquires Emerand

Consilium Safety Group announced the completion of the acquisition of Emerand, a Bulgarian company developing advanced microprocessor-based solutions.

“The acquisition of Emerand will boost our innovation capabilities and will speed up the time to market our safety products. Our operations in Bulgaria will expand to create a development hub, providing support to the entire global organization of Consilium Safety Group,” said Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, CEO of Consilium Safety Group.

Consilium Safety Group first acquired 50 percent of Emerand in 2015 and has now completed the purchase of the remaining 50 percent stake in the company. This integration will bolster Consilium’s hardware and software development capabilities globally, enhancing support across all regions.

“The acquisition of this specialized microprocessor provider streamlines our production process and centralizes key skills, enabling us to deliver innovative products to our clients faster. Emerand’s integration into our Group marks a strategic step in reinforcing Consilium’s leadership in safety technology”, said Thobias Ernfridsson, chief technology officer at Consilium.

Photo: Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, CEO of Consilium Safety Group.