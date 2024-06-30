Club Pilates Announces Cruise Excursions with Princess

Club Pilates, in partnership with Princess Cruises, announced new group shore excursions as part of their second annual Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat.

Sailing aboard the Majestic Princess from Seattle and exploring Alaska from August 18 to 25, 2024, the annual cruise retreat includes a range of group excursions and onboard activities.

Highlights include:

A visit to Mendenhall Glacier, including a Pilates workout at Orca Point Lodge

An ocean rafting trip and Skagway Brewery lunch

The Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, with an option to add on Mandala Axe Throwing

A trip down the White Pass Scenic Railway, with a chance to enjoy “Champagne on the Train”

“We are taking the best parts of last year’s Club Pilates at Sea and turning up the fun even more this year, with additional events and excursions to leave travelers glowing from within,” said Tianna Strateman, president of Club Pilates. “There is no better way to travel than on The Love Boat enjoying the breathtaking views and offerings of Alaska along with a healthy dose of socialization, relaxation, and, of course, Pilates.

Guests onboard will have ample opportunities for exercise, with nearly 30 exclusive Club Pilates and Princess experiences to choose from, including the Power Kickoff Class and an ‘I Love 80’s Pilates’ workout. All classes are led by Club Pilates Master Trainers and certified Pilates instructors.