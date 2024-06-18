China Introduces Visa-Free Policy for Cruise Travel

China introduced a policy allowing visa-free entry for foreign tourists arriving on cruise ships at any of its coastal ports, according to a press release.

Tourist groups of at least two people, organized by Chinese travel agencies, can enter China visa-free on cruise ships through ports in 13 cities, including Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Sanya, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Guests can stay in China for a maximum of 15 days.

The NIA also announced that seven cruise ports, namely Dalian, Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beihai, have been designated visa-free transit ports for nationals from 54 countries.

This policy enables foreign travelers to transit and depart from these ports on cruise ships without a visa, according to the statement.

To make cruise entry more convenient, the NIA has introduced measures to streamline clearance for foreign cruise passengers, crew disembarkation and cruise maintenance.

Additionally, new regulations effective from June 1 will simplify the resupply process for international cruises at Chinese ports.