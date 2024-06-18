Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

China Introduces Visa-Free Policy for Cruise Travel

Adora’s Mediterranea Returns to Tianjin for Summer Season

China introduced a policy allowing visa-free entry for foreign tourists arriving on cruise ships at any of its coastal ports, according to a press release.

Tourist groups of at least two people, organized by Chinese travel agencies, can enter China visa-free on cruise ships through ports in 13 cities, including Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Sanya, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Guests can stay in China for a maximum of 15 days. 

The NIA also announced that seven cruise ports, namely Dalian, Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beihai, have been designated visa-free transit ports for nationals from 54 countries.

This policy enables foreign travelers to transit and depart from these ports on cruise ships without a visa, according to the statement.

To make cruise entry more convenient, the NIA has introduced measures to streamline clearance for foreign cruise passengers, crew disembarkation and cruise maintenance.

Additionally, new regulations effective from June 1 will simplify the resupply process for international cruises at Chinese ports. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.