Chantiers de l’Atlantique Launches Recruitment Campaign

Chantiers de l’Atlantique has launched a recruitment campaign seeking 500 new, permanent employees, including workers, technicians and executives.

The French company presently has 3,800 employees of which 20 percent are women.

Citing a full orderbook to 2028, new employees are needed in the areas of electricity and automation, production such as metal workers, welders and pipefitters, climate engineering for HVAC systems, process engineering, design and more.

To attract new recruits and illustrate career opportunities, Chantiers de l’Altantique used the career stories of three current employees who have advanced including one named Mickael (pictured above) who was hired in 1993 as a metal worker in the prefabrication workshop and moved on through training to become a welder, then a forklift operator, digital control operator, HVAC assembler, pipefitter and eventually a mechanic. In 2019, he became a gantry operator and was assigned the task of moving blocks for ships weighing more than 900 tons.

Other employees showcased were Arnelle, who most recently worked on electrical substations for offshore wind farms, and Enora, who is a technical manager and working on the SolidSail concept.

To promote the campaign, posters of the employees will be displayed at the entrance and exit doors of the Nantes airport throughout the summer.