Celebrity Flora Completes Five Years in Service

Celebrity Cruises’ first-ever purpose-built Galapagos ship, the Celebrity Flora, is completing its fifth year of service this month.

Built by the De Hoop shipyard in the Netherlands, the 100-guest vessel was delivered to the company on May 13, 2019.

After crossing the Atlantic with no guests onboard, the Celebrity Flora set sail on its maiden voyage in the Galapagos Islands on June 30, 2019.

A few days earlier, on June 24, the ship was christened during a ceremony on Baltra island. Yolanda Kakabadse, former president of the Worldwide Fund for Nature, was chosen as Celebrity Flora’s godmother.

According to Celebrity Cruises, the Celebrity Flora was built specifically for expedition operations in the Galapagos.

The ship’s interiors were inspired by the Ecuadorian archipelago, the company explained, and feature a variety of natural materials, along with luxury amenities that include locally sourced cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef.

The Celebrity Flora is also equipped with the latest environmental technologies to “seamlessly merge with its surroundings,” Celebrity said.

Replacing the Celebrity Xperience, the 5,000-ton ship is now sailing in the Galapagos on a year-round basis.

The week-long itineraries depart from Baltra and feature visits to different islands, including Española, Floreana, Isabela, Santa Cruz, San Salvador, Rabida and Fernandina.

With more than one port of call per day, the itineraries sail to Gardner Bay, Bahia Post Office, Punta Vicente Roca, South Plaza and more.

According to Celebrity , the sailings offer a once-in-a-lifetime adventure following Darwin’s footsteps with the help of certified Naturalist guides.

The itineraries in the Galapagos also include two shore excursions per day, in addition to daily briefings, unlimited Wi-Fi, an unlimited drink package and all meals onboard.

In addition to the Celebrity Flora, the Celebrity Xploration and the Celebrity Xpedition also sail in the Galapagos on a year-round basis.