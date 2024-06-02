Celebrity Cruises Removes Visits to Labadee from Apex’s Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises is canceling Celebrity Apex’s scheduled visits to Labadee, Haiti. The change was announced in statements sent to booked guests and travel agents.

“Due to a change in our itinerary planning for our 2024-025 winter sailings, we are removing Labadee, Haiti from our Celebrity Apex sailings,” Celebrity Cruises said.

The Celebrity Apex was scheduled to visit Royal Caribbean’s private destination during different week-long itineraries to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Instead of sailing to Labadee, the ship is now set to visit other destinations in the Caribbean, including Nassau in the Bahamas and Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos.

Some of the itineraries are also replacing Labadee with Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused by these changes,” the company added, while also thanking guests for their understanding.

According to Celebrity, all shore excursions pre-purchased for Labadee will be automatically refunded to the passengers’ original payment form.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Apex is set to offer a series of six to seven-night cruises during the 2024-25 winter.

The week-long itineraries sail to different ports of call across the Caribbean, such as Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, the Dominican Republic, Key West and more.

Upon completing the season in early March 2025, the 2020-built cruise ship offers a trans-Atlantic crossing ahead of a drydock in Europe.

Part of Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Ccass, the Celebrity Apex is scheduled to spend the 2025 summer in Northern Europe before returning to the Caribbean later in the year.

Labadee, one of Royal Caribbean’s private destinations, has not been on itineraries since March 2024 due to political unrest in Haiti.