Carnival: No Plans to Enter River Cruise Business

Carnival Corporation has no plans to enter the river cruise business, according to CEO Josh Weinstein, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“We’ve looked at river cruising in the past, and I wouldn’t say we’ll never look at it again,” said Weinstein.

“It’s just — it’s a niche, and it’s rather small. And for something like us to move the needle, it’d have to be pretty grand. And as you’ve heard me say before, I think if we focus on our brands and we focus on doing all the things that we do in the normal course better, we’ll make much more of an impact on this business.”

Weinstein noted that the Corporation had optimized its presence in the cruise industry by consolidating P&O Australia into the Carnival Cruise Line brand, pointing at the company’s focus on its big-ship products.

“This move will further boost capacity for our highest returning brand, bringing the total to nine new ships joining Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet since 2019, including the successful shift of three vessels from Costa Cruises,” he said. “These actions, combined with the two XL class ships scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028, will grow Carnival Cruise Line’s capacity by about 50% over 2019.”