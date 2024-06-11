Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Cruise Line Kicks Off ‘Your Peek At Paradise’ Summer Series In Miami

Your peek at paradise

Carnival Cruise Line kicked off its Your Peek at Paradise summer series for travel advisors on Saturday in Miami, giving local travel advisors an inside look at its new Grand Bahama destination, Celebration Key.

“All five of our ships homeported in Miami will visit Celebration Key, so bringing our great travel advisor partners in South Florida together for this special event was a great way to deliver valuable insight to them as they help their clients plan their next vacations and the perfect way to start our business series,” said Adolfo M. Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing at Carnival Cruise Line. “Travel advisors are experts on what cruisers want, so their overwhelmingly positive reaction reinforces my confidence that Celebration Key will be a truly premiere destination.”

At the Miami event, Glenn Aprile, Carnival’s senior director of brand experience and product development., shared a glimpse of the creative process behind the destination’s development.

Celebration Key will offer endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation for Carnival guests. Starting in July 2025, ships from 10 of Carnival’s U.S. homeports will visit the new destination.

 

