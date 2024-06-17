Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Grinch-Themed Offerings for ‘Grinchmas in July’

Carnival Cruise Line Australia unveiled new Grinch-inspired offerings ahead of its second year of ‘Grinchmas in July’ sailings kicking off this month, including the first-ever cruise ship appearance of the Grinch’s friend Max, according to a press release.

For the second year, the Grinch-themed cruises bring the “Christmas in July” traditions and Dr Seuss to sea, with the Carnival Splendor completely transformed for four special sailings.

This season, for the first time, Grinch’s canine companion Max will join as a special guest onboard. Travelers can look forward to exclusive appearances and meet-and-greet sessions, including a special How The Grinch Stole Christma’ story time reading in kids club.

In addition, a glittering Christmas tree will be lit up on the Splendor with artificial snow. For the first time on a Grinchmas sailing, this year will include Carnival’s “Holiday Show,” a performance with singers, dancers and a surprise guest from the North Pole.

Carnival Cruise Line VP Kara Glamore said: “We’re counting down the days to Grinchmas in July and couldn’t be more excited to bring back the FUN of a wintery Christmas experience to our Aussie guests. This year, we’ve upped the Grinch-ified offerings that our guests are bound to fall in love with, on top of the 45 activities they’ve already come to know and love on a Carnival cruise. We can’t wait to share these merry moments with everyone onboard this winter.”

Other activities and parties include a Grinchmas “Who-Liday Deck Party” with an all-green dress code, Grinchmas Family Games and Grinchmas Scavenger Hunt as well as themed arts and crafts. New specialty themed food and beverage treats will be available, including the “Cindy-Lou Who” mocktail and “Mistletoe Martini” as well as a “Grinchmas Long Lunch at Sea.”

This year will again see special guest appearances from the Grinch, the ‘Jingle Bell Jam’ soundtrack, carolling, Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the ugly Christmas sweater competition.

Carnival’s Grinchmas in July cruises sail from Sydney starting on June 24, 2024, and include: