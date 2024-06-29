Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Cruise Line: Bigger Share of Corporate Mix

Carnival Pride

With new ships, transfers from Costa and two P&O Australia ships, Carnival Cruise Line is quickly growing and will represent a bigger share of the Carnival Corporation fleet mix by 2028, said Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“By 2028, the Carnival brand will represent 37% of our portfolio, up from 29%, as we continue to reshape our portfolio to maximize ROIC,” he told Wall Street analysts.

“Of course, our amazing destination experience, Celebration Key, purpose-built for Carnival Cruise Line, will soon support that growth and bolster returns to incremental revenue uplift, coupled with improved fuel efficiency given its strategic location. We’re introducing voyages to Celebration Key beginning in the second half of 2025 and ramp up to 18 ships calling Celebration Key in 2026.”

Weinstein said that by 2028, Carnival Cruise Line’s capacity will be up by about 50 percent when compared to 2019.

