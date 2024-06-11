Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Corp. Sets 2024 Q2 Earnings Date

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Corporation has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company’s second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

The call will allow for company executives to go over the quarter, talk about an all-important third quarter and then take questions from Wall Street analysts.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company’s websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

