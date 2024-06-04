Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Bordeaux Port Welcomes First Ship for New Cruise Pier

Seacloud in Bordeaux

Bordeaux Port welcomed its first ship at the new cruise pier in Pauillac with the arrival of the Sea Cloud Cruises’ Spirit on May 30.

The Sea Cloud Spirit was the first ship to dock on the new infrastructure for an overnight call.

The port invested 2.5 million euros in adapting the facility to the cruise market, including adding new fenders, several dolphins and bollards and two new platform gangways. The new pier accommodates ships up to 320 meters long.

With the addition of the new pier, Bordeaux Port now welcomes cruise ships in three different locations.

The new facility is located 1.8 km from Pauillac city center, in the heart of the Medoc Wine Region, close to Bordeaux.

