Bakery School Foundation to Provide Professionals for Cruise Ships

The Bakery School Foundation is aiming, o provide professional bakers, pastry chefs, and chocolatiers for cruise ships.

According to a representative, the foundation’s manager is ready to work with cruise lines to bring trained professionals onboard.

With the expansion of the cruise industry and new vessels entering service, the initiative offers companies an important resource for skilled labor, the representative added.

Operated by Puratos Bakery Supply, a long-time supplier to the cruise industry, the foundation has 12 bakery schools in 11 different countries.

Currently, a total of 515 students are enrolled, and 402 students have already graduated from the training program.

According to the Bakery School Foundation, the program aims to impact the lives of underprivileged young people by training them to become professional bakers, pastry chefs, and chocolatiers.

The initiative also responds to an industry need, the foundation added, which is said to lack well-trained and skilled labor.

“We assist them in finding meaningful work with our customers, ensuring they have the chance to pursue their passion and build a successful career,” said Bakery School Manager Jole Segers in a statement.

“Together we can give opportunities to future generations of young people,” he added, mentioning the opportunities onboard cruise ships.

Countries with Bakery Schools include India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Romania, Portugal, the Philippines, the United States, Lebanon, Vietnam, and El Salvador.

By 2030, the foundation plans to operate at least 20 schools worldwide, welcoming 1,000 students on a yearly basis.

The program also includes practical training and real-world experiences through internships at different companies.

According to the Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, the cruise industry is set to welcome a total of 62 new cruise ships through 2036.

Serving different market niches, the vessels are projected to carry nearly 50,000 crew members from different areas.