Azamara Cruises Announces New Executive Appointments

Azamara Cruises has strengthened its leadership team with several appointments.

Meg Lee will manage Marketing and Communications, including Product, Trade, Brand, Engagement and Loyalty, Media, Public Relations and Internal Communications.

Previously, Lee served as Chief Marketing Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line and led North America Consumer Marketing at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Paulette Haedo will oversee Information Technology and the Program Management Office. Haedo brings a wealth of experience, having held roles with American Classic Voyages, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and most recently Virgin Voyages.

Minas Miliaras has been appointed chief maritime officer and will lead Technical, Nautical, Safety, Environmental, and Security Operations.

Previously, Miliaras served in similar roles including Senior Vice President of Marine Technical Operations for Carnival Maritime and Associate Vice President of Marine Operations at Royal Caribbean.

Nico Corbijn has been named chief administrative officer, overseeing Global Human Resources, Legal Services and Azamara’s Land Product Development team.

Dondra Ritzenthaler, chief executive officer of Azamara Cruises, said: I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that these three outstanding individuals are joining the Azamara team. Meg, Paulette, and Minas are recognized leaders in their respective areas of expertise. They each bring a wealth of cruise industry knowledge and experience to Azamara. They will each play a critical role in helping us take our industry-leading innovation and growth strategies to the next level.”