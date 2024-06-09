Atlas Partners with Global Penguin Society; Extends Alliance with ORCA

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new partnership with the Global Penguin Society to educate guests about the world´s penguin species and the coasts and oceans they inhabit.

According to a statement, starting with the World Navigator’s November 22, 2024 expedition, select Antarctica itineraries will feature onboard lectures and guided shore landings where guests can learn about penguin rookeries and the Society’s research.

“During each Antarctica expedition, the continent’s resident penguin population is the star of the show, and our guests always delight in observing penguin behavior and activities in their natural habitat,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“This partnership will deliver added expert knowledge from the conservationists of the Global Penguin Society, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard to educate all of us,” he added..”

Onboard the World Navigator, travelers can discuss the Global Penguin Society’s research, including collecting biological and ecological data, tracking migration patterns and assessing conservation threats.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also extending its partnership with ORCA to involve guests in citizen science projects during its expeditions. On the World Voyager’s 2024 Arctic expeditions, ocean conservationists will help raise awareness, collect scientific data and contribute to whale and dolphin conservation.

Guests will participate in workshops and use ORCA’s Oceanwatchers app to record environmental and sighting information, providing valuable data on whale and dolphin behavior and movements.