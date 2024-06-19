Atlas Adds Stargazing Workshops and 2026 Eclipse Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages is enhancing its Cultural Expeditions’ Atlas Focus Lab program by introducing new Stargazing and Astronomy Workshops on select 2024 and 2025 expeditions.

Atlas will also offer two total solar eclipse sailings scheduled for August 12, 2026. The World Navigator will be stationed in the Arctic region near Patreksfjordur, Iceland, while the World Traveller will be stationed in the Mediterranean near Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

During the Stargazing and Astronomy Workshop, guests will discuss the cosmos with fellow explorers while viewing the galaxy with advanced telescopes on deck. Talks and lectures will cover topics such as the birth of the universe and the latest astronomical discoveries. Available on three expeditions in 2024 aboard the World Navigator, guests will have the chance to enjoy talks led by Astronomer Jonathan H. Ward.

Astronomer Charles Barclay will join World Voyager’s 2025 expedition, departing on June 10, 2025, from Leith (Edinburgh) to Trondheim. Additional Stargazing and Astronomy Workshop expeditions to Northern Europe in 2025 will be announced soon.

“There has always been a close connection to stargazing and the sea, from captains navigating with the stars to novice astronomers gazing at the night sky on deck,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The Atlas Ocean Voyages team looks forward to welcoming Jonathan Ward and Charles Barclay onboard as our expedition guides to the galaxy as we further elevate the onboard experience for our guests to new heights.”

The World Navigator will take guests to witness the solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, from Patreksfjordur, Iceland, while the World Traveller will sail the Mediterranean Sea between Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Banyuls Sur Mer, France.

“This year’s solar eclipse was one of the most sought-after travel experiences in 2024 and Atlas Ocean Voyages is thrilled to offer not one, but two voyages to optimum locations for the next solar eclipse in 2026,” added Rodriguez.