American Introduces New Hudson River Summer Classic Itinerary

American Eagle sailing on the Hudson River.

American Cruise Lines announced a new itinerary, the eight-day Hudson River Summer Classic, sailing in 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the Summer Classic itinerary explores the Hudson River Valley, visiting Catskill, Albany, Kingston, Hyde Park, West Point and Sleepy Hollow. Guests can also look forward to shore excursions in New York City.

Local guides will lead guests to West Point Military Academy, FDR’s Presidential Library & Museum in Hyde Park, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and Lyndhurst. Guided tours of New York City, including a special World Trade Center experience, are also available, as well as a chance to explore Sleepy Hollow, the setting of Washington Irving’s novel, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

American has already completed the initial sailings of the new Hudson River Summer Classic itinerary, with the final 2024 cruise wrapping up on Tuesday, June 25. Looking ahead to 2025, the company has tripled the number of departures, offering cruises in June, July, and August, as well as in late September and October.

 

