American Cruise Lines Announces 3 More Newbuilds: Confirms 7 Ships on Order

American Cruise Lines confirmed today that it has seven new ships on order, all scheduled for delivery before the end of 2026, the company said in a press release.

The new ships include six Project Blue series ships and a brand-new American Riverboat.

“The domestic cruise industry is the healthiest it has ever been. Demand for modern river products, new small ships, and unique exploration in the U.S.A. continues to grow,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “That demand is powered by destinations brimming with history and ships that provide the best onboard experience in the world.”

Three of the seven new ships on order are yet to be named, and additional details about each vessel will be announced over the summer, the company said.

The new American Riverboat will be similar to its award-winning sisterships and will feature several new design elements that will continue to raise the standard for the global river cruise community.

The company plans to operate 21 small ships in 2025, and 24 ships in 2026, all exclusively sailing 100 percent U.S. itineraries along U.S. rivers and coasts. All seven new ships are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.