Ambassador Launches Incentive for Trade Partners Booking Winter Sailings

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching a new double incentive for trade partners booking winter itineraries, according to a press release.

Agents booking selected Ambassador 2024-25 cruises from Newcastle, Dundee and London Tilbury departing from October 1, 2024, through March 21, 2025, can potentially earn a £20 Love2Shop voucher for every booking made. In addition, agents can double the value of the voucher to £40 when booking a winter sailing to the Canaries.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our valued trade partners are key to our success and we are dedicated to supporting them in the best way we can while showing our appreciation for all that they do for us.

“While we’re in the height of summer right now, it’s all too easy to forget that those guests seeking winter sun are better off booking now to ensure they get the sailing they want, when they want and at the price they want. Knowing that, we’re encouraging our agent partners to ‘beat the winter blues’ with our amazing £20 per booking Love2Shop voucher offer for every booking – which they can double to £40 when booking our four Canaries sailings.

“The trade team are dedicated to educating our agent partners on all aspects of Ambassador’s affordable quality, no-fly brand proposition and we make sure we go the extra mile to support our friends and colleagues across the UK. This amazing incentive is about thanking them for their ongoing support as the Ambassador brand goes from strength to strength in the market.”