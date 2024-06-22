Ambassador Cruise Line Names Karen Cameron Deputy Head of Trade

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that Karen Cameron has been promoted to deputy head of trade effective July 1.

An industry veteran, Cameron joined the company as Divisional Sales Manager – North in 2023. In her new role, she will leverage existing commercial relationships to maximize sales opportunities.

Reporting to Nicola Harper, head of distribution, Ambassador Cruise Line, she will manage various trade members and key partnerships while focusing on revenue generation and relationship building.

Previously, Cameron held a role in Carnival UK, working across P&O Cruises, Cunard and Princess Cruises as Regional Manager covering Scotland, the North and Northern Ireland. Before joining Ambassador, she was also Regional Head of Experience at Haven, part of Bourne Leisure.

“Following a full and thorough recruitment process, I am delighted to confirm that Karen Cameron has been named as Ambassador’s Deputy Head of Trade,” said Harper. “Since joining the Ambassador family in early 2023, Karen has done a truly amazing job as Divisional Sales Manager – North, going above and beyond the call of duty in creating and fostering partnerships with our agent partners. She is absolutely ready to take on this key role in the business.”

“As brand awareness and interest in our no-fly, affordable quality offering continues to grow, our agent relationships have never been more important to us, and I look forward to working with Karen as we continue to develop a brand and a business that stands head and shoulders above our nearest competitors in the UK cruise market.”

Following Karen’s promotion, Ambassador launched a search for her replacement to continue to support the line’s trade partners in the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland