Ambassador Cruise Line Expands into North America

Ambition

Ambassador Cruise Line announced the opening of a dedicated office and toll-free phone line in the United States, as per a press release.

“Our expansion into North America is an exhilarating milestone for Ambassador Cruise Line,” said Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line.

“We pride ourselves on offering our guests an authentic sailing experience that goes above and beyond their expectations, and we are absolutely delighted to bring our signature brand of affordable quality cruises to even more guests.

“Having a dedicated team to support our North American operations underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and memorable voyages. With 94 percent of all those who sail with us saying that they would recommend us to their friends and family, we are very much looking forward to offering guests from North America the ‘warmest welcome at sea’ in the months and years to come.”

The company’s dedicated North America office is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm Eastern Time and can be accessed by calling 1-800-537-1499.

 

