Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Winners of Fam Trip Competition

Ambassador Cruise Line announced the winners of a competition for travel agents to join the Autumn Fjordland voyage, departing on September 26, 2024.

Eight spots on the Fam Trip were up for grabs in the competition, which ran from Friday, June 7 to Monday, June 17, 2024.

The seven-night Autumn Fjordland sailing will see 20 agent partners join the Ambassador Trade Team onboard the Ambience to explore Norway’s North Sea coastline. Departing from London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury, the voyage includes visits to Bergen, Flam, Eidfjord and Stavanger.

Karen Cameron, deputy head of trade, Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We know there is nothing like seeing and experiencing a product first-hand, and the team can’t wait to showcase Ambassador’s brilliant, affordable-quality offering during this exciting sailing to Norway’s stunning Fjordlands. We were overwhelmed with competition entries from agents keen to join us on the trip. The quality of submissions was incredibly high, and it was genuinely difficult for us to choose from so many wonderful proposals which of our agent friends deserved a place onboard Ambience.”

“We constantly strive to keep our finger on the pulse where the agent community is concerned, and we were keen to encourage store staff and homeworkers at all levels to enter the competition. On behalf of the Trade Team, a huge thank you to all applicants for your ongoing support and congratulations to all eight winners – we look forward to offering you the ‘warmest welcome at sea’ in September.”

The winners of Ambassador’s fam trip competition are: