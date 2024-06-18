Ambassador Cruise Line Announces New Vegan Options

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that it has updated its food and beverage menus across the fleet, including new vegan options.

The updated menus feature a selection of options, from casual venues such as Holyrood or Buckingham Restaurant to specialty restaurants including Sea & Grass.

The Chef’s Table on both ships now features vegetarian and vegan set menus. Additionally, a new ‘Dine Under the Stars’ experience allows guests to enjoy steak and lobster ‘Surf “N” Turf’ on deck. For guests looking to dine in their cabin, the revised room service menu offers a variety of Daytime Bites, Healthy Bites and Nighttime Nibbles.

Bob McGowan, head of operations at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “With guest satisfaction polls showing that 94 percent of guests would recommend Ambassador to friends and family, we’re excited to be able to offer guests old and new a delicious culinary journey to perfectly complement their voyages of discovery onboard the Ambassador fleet.

“From our enhanced room service offering to all-new vegetarian and vegan tasting menus at the Chef’s Table, enticing new dishes in our specialty venues and more variety and choice than ever before on our standard lunch and dinner menus, our executive chefs have worked diligently to ensure we have dining venues for every mood.

“From traditional fare to gala dinners and more, our updated F&B offering provides ample opportunity for guests to be surprised and delighted throughout their journey with Ambassador.”