AIDA Drydock Program to Drive ‘Outsized Returns’

The AIDA Evolution drydock program will drive outsized returns, said Carnival Corporation’s president and CEO, Josh Weinstein.

Speaking on the company’s second quarter Earnings Call, Weinstein said that the fleet enhancement initiative is being done for the right reasons and represents a great investment.

“AIDA is one of our highest returning brands, and we’ve gushed about them for a long time, and this is going to make significant enhancements to their existing fleet,” he added.

David Bernstein, Carnival Corporation’s CFO, noted that the AIDA Evolution program will also impact the company’s costs and drydock days in 2025.

“Those ships will be going into drydock. So, we will also see an increase in drydock days in 2025 versus 2024, which will also have a corresponding impact on cost,” he explained.

Weinstein noted that decisions that may impact the company’s costs, like the AIDA Evolution program, are taken considering potential returns and also a broader future outlook.

“We’re thinking well into the future as our brands do try to optimize whatever that booking curve is for that particular brand,” he explained, mentioning advertising spending.

“The key is what are we spending it on? How is it going to be effective? Is it going to generate incremental and outsized revenue for whatever that initiative might be in the marketing space?”

Announced as the largest fleet modernization effort ever carried out by the German brand, the AIDA Evolution program will see three ships undergoing refurbishments between 2025 and 2026.

According to AIDA Cruises, as part of the first phase of the program, the AIDAdiva, the AIDAbella and the AIDAluna are set to undergo six-week drydocks.

The ships are expected to get updated interiors and new technical equipment, as well as revamped staterooms and more suites.

The company also said that the 2,030-guest ships will see the addition of new culinary options, new family areas and more.

Currently the oldest ships in the AIDA Cruises fleet, the AIDAdiva, the AIDAbella and the AIDAluna were built between 2007 and 2009.