AIDA Cruises Returns to Riga

This season, AIDA Cruises is resuming visits to Riga after a five-year hiatus, with nine scheduled calls in 2024 and nine more for 2025.

“We, as AIDA Cruises, are happy to be back at this wonderful port, showing our guests the variety of the Baltic. Also, with more calls than before in 2019: expecting nine calls in 2024 and also nine calls for 2025. Our shore excursion program offers something for everyone: whether it’s a quick overview of Riga or full-day excursions in the surroundings to Kemeri National Park or Jurmala,” said an AIDA spokesman.

Ieva Lasmane, head of the tourism department of the Riga Investment and Tourism Agency, said: ”This is an important event for the development of tourism in the city and confirms the attractiveness of Riga as an excellent cruise destination.

“Tourists from Germany are one of Riga’s largest target groups, and the return of such a large cruise line to Riga shows that the negative impact of the geopolitical situation on tourism in the Baltics is diminishing. The beneficiaries will also be the restaurants and cafes of Old Riga, which will be visited by the passengers of the ship, giving an additional impetus to business.”

Shore excursions include visits to the town of Sigulda and Rundale Palace, as well as guided walks along the marsh paths.

“We are one of the most highly rated destinations in the Baltic Sea region. The majority of cruise lines note the high level of satisfaction of passengers after visiting Riga. Cruise passengers appreciate the various offers of Riga tourism products, including UNESCO heritage, cultural and historical pearls, local food and drinks, as well as the excellent location of the port near the old town,” added Jelena Burdastova, cruise business support specialist Riga Freeport Authority.