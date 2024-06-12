Adventure Canada Ready to Kick Off 2024 Summer Program

Adventure Canada is set to kick off its 2024 program on June 16, 2024. Sailing seasonally for the operator, the Ocean Endeavour will offer a series of itineraries in the North Atlantic and the Canadian Arctic.

For the first sailing of the season, the 198-guest expedition ship is offering a 12-day voyage across Newfoundland.

Sailing roundtrip from St. John’s, the itinerary features visits to several destinations, including L’Anse aux Meadows, Miawpukek, Saint-Pierre and Gros Morne National Park.

According to Adventure Canada, the “Newfoundland Circumnavigation” cruise allows guests to discover the region’s culture and hospitality while experiencing life in remote outposts and fishing villages.

The itinerary is also highlighted by nature and wildlife, the company said, with visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as Red Bay and Gros Morne National Park.

Continuing its summer program in the North Atlantic, the Ocean Endeavour offers additional cruises in the region, including the “Newfoundland and Wild Labrador: A Torngat Mountains Adventure” itinerary.

The 15-day cruise sails between Saint-Pierre and Iqaluit and features visits to remote destinations in Newfoundland, Labrador and Nunavut.

According to the company, the expedition is highlighted by zodiac cruising at the Torngat Mountains National Park.

The cruise also includes a visit to the Illusuak Cultural Centre, where guests can experience the building’s architecture and view of Nain harbor.

Featuring a total of nine sailings, Adventure Canada’s 2024 program also includes itineraries to Greenland, as well as two cruises across the Northwest Passage.

Sailing in September, the expeditions sail all the way to the Coronation Gulf, with Kugluktuk – the westernmost community in Nunavut – serving as a turnaround point.

Purpose-built to sail in ice conditions, the Ocean Endeavour originally entered service in 1981 as a cruise-ferry.

Converted to a full-time cruise ship in the 1990s, the ship was adapted to sail in remote parts of the world with features that include a fleet of 20 zodiacs, advanced navigation systems and dedicated stabilizers.