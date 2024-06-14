AD Ports Group Signs Deals to Boost Egypt’s Cruise Tourism

AD Ports Group signed a definitive concession agreement with the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) to develop, operate and manage three cruise terminals at Safaga, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh ports.

According to a press release, AD Ports Group will invest a total of $4.7 million over the next 15 years to manage and operate three cruise terminals, expected to be operational in 2025. This investment aims to provide new services, improve access for cruise operators and add new itineraries through the Group’s cruise terminal network in the Red Sea.

The agreement was signed on June 12 at the Egyptian Cabinet headquarters in Cairo in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt’s Prime Minister, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Eng. Kamel El Wazir, Egypt’s Minister of Transport; Her Excellency Mariam Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Egypt, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, by Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group; and Major General Osama Saleh, Vice- Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Sea Port Authority.

Captain Mohammed Juma Al Shamisi said: “We’re happy to build upon our initial agreement signed earlier in January. Today’s signings reaffirm our commitment to bolstering the cruise tourism sector in the Red Sea, through providing world-class facilities and services to passengers, while further strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Egypt, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

“Sokhna is strategically positioned on the western shore of the Gulf of Suez. We are keen on collaborating with our partners at the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone to fulfil the region’s requirement for prime Cruise and Ro-Ro services.”

In addition, AD Ports Group and the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) initiated two 30-year concession agreements for the development, management and operations of a Ro-Ro terminal and a cruise terminal at Sokhna Port.