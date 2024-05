Port-Vendres welcomed the inaugural visit of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator, on Friday, April 26, according to a press release.

Around 166 passengers who arrived onboard the Navigator could opt for excursions to Perpignan Méditerranée Métropole, Collioure and Les Chocolatiers Cathares, as well as enjoy tasting French wines.

A traditional plaque exchange took place onboard with the captain and the crew between the port’s representative Marc Bernadi and other local officials.